Reps indict NDDC mgt, says Ojougbo not qualified to head projects

The House of Representatives Committee on NDDC has indicted the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Apart from recommending that the EFCC investigate further, the committee also asked the IMC be made to refund the money used in travelling abroad to attend a graduation ceremony.

These were part of the recommendations contained in the report of the House committee on NDDC on the investigation into the alleged financial malfeasance in the commission, submitted by the chairman, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at yesterday’s plenary. Although, the recommendations of the committee were listed on yesterday’s order paper, the lawmakers stood down considerations of the report, explaining that not all members had copies of the report.

The report will, therefore, be considered and adopted when the House reconvenes in plenary after its annual recess in September. The committee recommended that the alleged gross violations at the NDDC should be reported to the anti-graft agencies for further investigation, prosecution and recovery.

The committee also recommended that the total sum made to the acting managing director, the executive directors and others in the NDDC to attend overseas graduation be refunded and failure to do so immediately, the anti-graft agencies should commence investigation, prosecution and recovery.

“That a scrutiny of the medical treatment bills/ insurance payments made by the commission to ascertain their appropriateness especially given that the commission has health insurance and referral partnerships and it is still making payments for staff medical treatments. These cases should be referred to the anti-graft agency for diligent investigation, prosecution and possible recovery,” the report stated.

It also recommended that based on Sections 12(1) and 12(1)(a) of the NDDC Act 2000, Cairo Ojuogboh is unqualified and unfit to occupy the office of Executive Director, Projects of the NDDC and should be discharged forthwith from that position. It also recommended that contracts to three companies be investigated stating that the IMC refused to avail them of the particulars of the contracts in question.

