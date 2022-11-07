News

Reps induct 89 new staff into House bureaucracy 

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Monday inducted 89 newly recruited staff of the National Assembly into the House of Representatives bureaucracy.

Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, who conducted the induction, advised the staff to be diligent and responsive to the needs of the political class within the institution of parliament.

He said the induction was a necessary process of exposing the new staff to the rudiments of legislative practices and procedures, as future leaders who would take over the bureaucracy in the nearest future.

“My charge is for them to be patient, to be responsive and diligent because these are the qualities that the entire National Assembly as an institution requires of them.

“We believe that in years to come, they are the ones to take over from us. We are preparing them for leadership, we are preparing them for take over soon enough,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

