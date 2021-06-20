News

Reps initiate 1,407, pass 88 bills in two years

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives said it has initiated a total 1,407 bills in the last two years, out of which, 88 have been passed. Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has disclosed.

Kalu, who had on June 15 disclosed that the lower chamber had considered 853 bills out of which, 41 were passed, however, corrected himself in another statement at the weekend saying: “The accurate number of bills considered by the 9th House of Representatives as of June 10, 2021 is 1407 out of which the House has passed 88 bills.”

In the amended statement, Kalu noted that a total of 554 bills were introduced between June 2020 and June 2021.

According to him: “Additionally, the accurate number of motions considered by the 9th House of Representatives as of June 10, 2021, is 730 out of which the House has made 98 resolutions on security issues.”

On motions, Kalu revealed that 484 were presented, 445 referred to committees, 37 resolved, one negative and one withdrawn with reports on ten laid in the first session.

In the second session, 246 motions were presented, 218 referred to committees, 28 resolved and reports laid on 30 and six considered.

The House resumes next week to commence the third session of its four-year tenure.

