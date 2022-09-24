Reps insist on completion of Abuja–Keffi–Lafia–Makurdi road by April 2023

The House of Representatives Committee on Works has told the Federal Ministry of Works and the contractor handling the Abuja–Keffi–Lafia–Makurdi Road project that Nigerians must get value for their money.

The Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar stated this when he led members of the committee on an oversight inspection tour of the ongoing project at the weekend.

He insisted that the job must be delivered according to the stipulated timeline of April 2023, with emphasis on quality.

The inspection tour, which took off from the Kugbo end of the 4.5km reconstruction and expansion of the A-Y-A–Nyanya and ending at the boundary between Abuja and Nasarawa state saw members asked critical questions regarding the design, quality of materials and the width of the lanes and shoulder, as well as the thickness of the road.

The committee proceeded to the Keffi–Akwanga section of the project at kilometre 19 between Gudi village and Akwanga, where lawmakers reiterated the need to ensure that every kobo appropriated is well accounted for through the quality of job to be delivered.

They asked why the project was being done in an un-uniform manner with some sections jumped over and continuing ahead.

Engr. Henry Usor, an official from the Road Sector Development Unit of the Federal Ministry of Works, explained that compensation issues were responsible for such staggered implementation.

He said the ministry only takes charge of portions on which compensations had been paid and ask the contractor to commence work, adding building and commercial facilities such as fuel stations can only be demolished after compensation issues are settled.

He assured that whatever issues and observations raised by the committee on the job done so far would be noted and corrections ensured by the contractor before the project is taken over by the ministry.

