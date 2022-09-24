News

Reps insist on completion of Abuja–Keffi–Lafia–Makurdi road by April 2023

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Works has told the Federal Ministry of Works and the contractor handling the Abuja–Keffi–Lafia–Makurdi Road project that Nigerians must get value for their money.

The Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar stated this when he led members of the committee on an oversight inspection tour of the ongoing project at the weekend.

He insisted that the job must be delivered according to the stipulated timeline of April 2023, with emphasis on quality.

The inspection tour, which took off from the Kugbo end of the 4.5km reconstruction and expansion of the A-Y-A–Nyanya and ending at the boundary between Abuja and Nasarawa state saw members asked critical questions regarding the design, quality of materials and the width of the lanes and shoulder, as well as the thickness of the road.

The committee proceeded to the Keffi–Akwanga section of the project at kilometre 19 between Gudi village and Akwanga, where lawmakers reiterated the need to ensure that every kobo appropriated is well accounted for through the quality of job to be delivered.

They asked why the project was being done in an un-uniform manner with some sections jumped over and continuing ahead.

Engr. Henry Usor, an official from the Road Sector Development Unit of the Federal Ministry of Works, explained that compensation issues were responsible for such staggered implementation.

He said the ministry only takes charge of portions on which compensations had been paid and ask the contractor to commence work, adding building and commercial facilities such as fuel stations can only be demolished after compensation issues are settled.

He assured that whatever issues and observations raised by the committee on the job done so far would be noted and corrections ensured by the contractor before the project is taken over by the ministry.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom set to commence tomato paste production

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as 169 youths complete training on vegetable enterprise devt Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has set modalities to commence commercial production of tomato puree – the concentrate used for making tomato paste. The Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Barrister Ukpong Akpabio, gave this hint during the graduation ceremony organised for 169 youths (62 […]
News

NIS elevates Lagos Passport Control Officer, 97 others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A total of 98 senior officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have been elevated to the new ranks following the successful performance and promotion exercise conducted for senior officers in December 2021. Among the officers promoted is the current Passport Control Officer, Ikoyi Passport Office, Mrs  Bewaji Abolupe Oladoyin, who was also promoted to the […]
News

Shell Petroleum Development Company loses case against Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

A multinational oil and gas company, the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has lost a case it instituted against the Senate at an Abuja Federal High Court.   Justice A.R. Mohammed, who presided over the matter, threw out the case because SPDC failed to issue the mandatory statutory pre-action notice on the Senate before instituting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica