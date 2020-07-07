News

Reps intervene in Ngige, NSITF rift

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Insist his suspension action draconian

 

The House of Representatives on Tuesday faulted the suspension of the Management of the Nigeria Social insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, describing it as draconian and against presidential directives.
Adopting a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rep. Leke Abejide, the House resolved to investigate the matter with a view to ensuring that justice is done.
Rep. Abejide said the minister lacked the power to suspend the management of the agency since there was a board which never met to take any decision on the fate of the management, adding that even If the board had met, only the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has the power to issue such letter.
Rep. James Abiodun Faleke said the suspension of the management was to allow the minister have access to the budget of the agency in which he inserted about N2 billion projects and single handedly got his wife who work in the office of the Head of Service to sign a letter granting him permission to hire insurance brokers for the fund.
Rep. Sada Soli whose investigative report on the NSITF is yet to be considered by the House said from the outcome his investigation, he can conveniently conclude that the present Chairman of the NSITF board is a crony of the minister.
Soli said the minister refused to inaugurate Comrade Frank Kokori as Chairman of the board even after his appointment by the President because of his realisation that Kokori will not allow corrupt practices in the agency.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Celebrating the birth of unassuming ICT guru

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Indisputably, the anniversary of someone’s birth is an actual symbol of one’s existence. When Cyril Isong was given birth to, at port Harcourt River State, even a faultless soothsayer could not tell that a star was born. But over three decades down the line, the name Isong has become one to be reckoned with in […]
News Top Stories

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others slam N50bn suit on Buhari

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

L eaders of socio-cultural groups in the Southern part of Nigeria, yesterday, slammed a N50 billion suit against President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.   The Southern leaders alleged thatmost appointments since the inception of Buhari administration in 2015, were in breach of the 1999 Constitution and the Federal Character […]
News

FG’s COVID-19 stimulus to save 5m jobs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government yesterday said the various policies rolled out to contain COVID- 19 in the country would save about five millions jobs and create more post-pandemic jobs. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said plans were underway to save about 1.4 million jobs of Nigerians, with 40 per cent of them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: