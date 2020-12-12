News Top Stories

Reps’ invitation: Afenifere, MPF tackle Buhari

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, AKURE and Musa Pam Comment(0)

Two frontline groups, the pan Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere and the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to appear before the House of Representatives over the security challenges facing the country.

While the two groups unanimously described the President’s move as undemocratic, Afenifere on its part, emphasised that President Buhari had shown that he did not believe in the rule of law. Recall that the President had agreed to speak to a joint session of the National Assembly, after he was summoned following the spate of insecurity in the country.

On its part, the MPF described as unfortunate the statement credited to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the National Assembly doesn’t have the Constitutional right to invite President Buhari.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, said the group was not surprised over the President’s action. He said: “We are not surprised that Mr President refused to appear before House of Representatives.

“Are we not in the country when he went to America about three years ago when he said that the whole question of judiciary and due process will frustrate him as a president? “When he was a military ruler, he will just accuse someone of corruption and put the person to jail. That’s what he is expecting now under democracy. What kind of system is that. “He does not believe in democracy, he does not believe in due process. He does not believe in rule of law.” Meanwhile, the MPF through its Convener, Mr. Ibrahim Bunu, argued that the National Assembly had all the constitutional right to invite the President to appear before them.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: MAN members record N402.4bn unsold inventory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian manufacturers say their inventory of unsold goods jumped to a record high with a value of N402.4 billion ($1 billion) as consumer spending fell in a difficult business environment. It’s a confirmation of “the reality that the disposable income of the consumers has been grossly eroded,” Mansur Ahmed, president of the Manufacturers Association of […]
News

COVID-19: Britain praises Nigerian over creativity in ventilator production

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Nigerian Information Technology consultant, Victor Osagie, has been described by the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the best Britain has to offer due to his ingenuity in the mass production of ventilators to boost the National Health System (NHS) fight against the coronavirus pandemic.   In a commendation letter […]
News

Oil rises after drop in U.S. inventories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oil prices rose yesterday after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories last week fell more than analysts expected, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world’s biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude LCOc1 was up 67 cents or 1.5 per cent at $45.17 a barrel, by 1012 GMT, after falling around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: