Reps’ invitation: Afenifere, MPF tackle Buhari

Two frontline groups, the pan Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere and the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to appear before the House of Representatives over the security challenges facing the country.

While the two groups unanimously described the President’s move as undemocratic, Afenifere on its part, emphasised that President Buhari had shown that he did not believe in the rule of law. Recall that the President had agreed to speak to a joint session of the National Assembly, after he was summoned following the spate of insecurity in the country.

On its part, the MPF described as unfortunate the statement credited to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the National Assembly doesn’t have the Constitutional right to invite President Buhari.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, said the group was not surprised over the President’s action. He said: “We are not surprised that Mr President refused to appear before House of Representatives.

“Are we not in the country when he went to America about three years ago when he said that the whole question of judiciary and due process will frustrate him as a president? “When he was a military ruler, he will just accuse someone of corruption and put the person to jail. That’s what he is expecting now under democracy. What kind of system is that. “He does not believe in democracy, he does not believe in due process. He does not believe in rule of law.” Meanwhile, the MPF through its Convener, Mr. Ibrahim Bunu, argued that the National Assembly had all the constitutional right to invite the President to appear before them.

Like this: Like Loading...