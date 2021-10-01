News Top Stories

Reps join Senate, ask Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

Twenty-four hours after the Senate urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists, the House of Representatives has also joined in the call to designate bandits appropriately. The House call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent National importance brought by the Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos). Presenting the motion at yesterday’s plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Benson said: “The Senate on Wednesday, September 29 adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country terrorists and wage a total war on them.

“They also asked that the president declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution. “Such declaration to be done through a Proscription Order can be done pursuant to section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).” Speaking further, the defence committee chairman said: “I would like to echo the same sentiment and ask honourable colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr President to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists. “This will underline the determination of the government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country”.

Benson observed that: “Insecurity in Nigeria requires an all-of-government approach. Hence, I also urge the President to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit, which took place in June this year and was officially delivered to Mr President in July. All hands have to be on deck to be able to win this battle against insecurity in all its manifestations.” The motion was unanimously adopted when Speaker Gbajabiamila put it to question.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US slams sanctions on officials involved in Iranian wrestler’s execution

Posted on Author Reporter

  United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has announced sanctions against officials involved in the execution of wrestler Navid Afkari in Iran. Afkari was executed on September 12, having been given two death sentences for allegedly stabbing a security guard to death and his involvement in demonstrations against the country’s regime in 2018. Afkari […]
News Top Stories

Govs discuss fuel price Thursday, FG insists no subsidy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  The Federal Government has disclosed that governors of the 36 states would, on Thursday, discuss and make their submissions on the issue of fuel price, which has been one of the bones of contention between government and organised labour.     Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made this known after […]
News

Shelve strike, Governors’ Forum pleads with labour

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned strike and participate in broad consultation with the various stakeholders. The governors made the call in a communiqué issued after dialogue between representatives of the forum and union, which took place in the Abuja residence of NGF Chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica