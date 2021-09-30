News

Reps join Senate, ask Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Twenty-four hours after the Senate urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists, the House of Representatives has also joined in the call to designate bandits appropriately.

The House call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent National importance brought by the Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

Presenting the motion at Thursday’s plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Benson said: “The Senate on Wednesday, September 29 adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country terrorists and wage a total war on them.

“They also asked that the president declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution.

“Such declaration to be done through a Proscription Order can be done pursuant to section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).”

Speaking further, the defence committee chairman said: “I would like to echo the same sentiment and ask honourable colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr President to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists.

“This will underline the determination of the government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.”

Benson observed that: “Insecurity in Nigeria requires an all-of-government approach. Hence, I also urge the President to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit, which took place in June this year and was officially delivered to Mr President in July. All hands have to be on deck to be able to win this battle against insecurity in all its manifestations.”

The motion was unanimously adopted when Speaker Gbajabiamila put it to question.

