Reps lament deplorable state of federal roads

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comments Off on Reps lament deplorable state of federal roads

The Federal Government yesterday assured the House of Representatives of its resolve to ensure adequate funding of major federal roads. ThePermanentSecretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Hassan Musa, gave the assurance in Abuja, while addressing Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara.

He said the rehabilitation of the Gombe-Biu Highway will be approved by Federal Executive Council (FEC) alongside other selected federal roads. Musa said, “We have seen the deplorable conditions of that road and also the difficulties the people around the area of this area are facing due to the condition of the road. “But obviously we are waiting for the rains to abate and hopefully as the rains are abating now we intend to engage all our contractors and make them to go to site to work assiduously, more so that we now have a sustainable.”

COVID-19: 32 states now have molecular labs – Govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Thirty-two out of the 36 states in Nigeria now have molecular laboratories to ramp up testing of citizens for coronavirus and other infectious diseases. Also, 29 states have received funding from the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) project to strengthen their public health response to COVID-19. This was disclosed at […]
RAI Global Trust Foundation empowers youths in Ejigbo, Osun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Service to humanity is a calling limited to people with compassion, empathy and benevolence. All over the world, it is obvious that government employ a little fraction of the populace while others thrive through empowerment and skill aquistion. This in turn largely improves the economy of the state through Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises […]
Reps pass state police bill

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the bills seeking to create state police and other state security services.   This bill seeks to excise Item 45 (Police and other government security services) from the Exclusive Legislative List and place same on the Concurrent Legislative List to give allowance for different state governments […]

