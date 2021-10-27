Reps lament deplorable state of federal roads

The Federal Government yesterday assured the House of Representatives of its resolve to ensure adequate funding of major federal roads. ThePermanentSecretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Hassan Musa, gave the assurance in Abuja, while addressing Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara.

He said the rehabilitation of the Gombe-Biu Highway will be approved by Federal Executive Council (FEC) alongside other selected federal roads. Musa said, “We have seen the deplorable conditions of that road and also the difficulties the people around the area of this area are facing due to the condition of the road. “But obviously we are waiting for the rains to abate and hopefully as the rains are abating now we intend to engage all our contractors and make them to go to site to work assiduously, more so that we now have a sustainable.”

