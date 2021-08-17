Metro & Crime

Reps member dies in Ondo

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday following the sudden death of the lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Adedayo Omolafe.

 

According to sources, the House of Representatives member popularly called Expensive died around 2 am on Monday. One of his close allies, who craved anonymity, said the lawmaker was not sick as he was said to be among his constituents on Sunday.

 

He added that he died in his  home in Akure, the state capital. “Expensive was not sick, we were still together yesterday (sunday) morning, this is so sad, a terrible blow dealt on Akure.”

