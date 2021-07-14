Reps member pushes for take-off of proposed federal college

The lawmaker, representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo) has appealed to concerned authorities for the take-off of the Federal College of Education, Ekiador in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, one year after it was approved by the Federal Government.

He made the appeal in two separate letters to the Ministry of Education, which copies were obtained by reporters in Benin, the state capital. In the letters dated 10th of February 10, 2020 with reference number NASS/9HR/HON/DI/ ABJ/350 and 6th of May, 2021 with reference number NASS/9HR/HON/ DI/ABJ/359, Idahosa enumerated the need for the take-off of the institution, insisting that this was particularly so because the state college of education that was hitherto located there had been phased out.

He further stressed that the unprecedented celebration that greeted the news of the siting of the institution in Ekiadolor was beginning to wane as the people feared that it had been taken away from the community. The letter reads in part: “It was with unprecedented celebration of the news that the use of the following gigantic structures already in place would be put. However, the indications that the new institution was to take off in January 2020 has not materialized, and this has caused restiveness among our people.” Idahosa pledged his willingness to facilitate or assist in ensuring the smooth take-off of the institution as necessary facilities were already on ground.

