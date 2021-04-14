Reps member slams N100m suit against EEDC for absence of power

The member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Ebonyi state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has slammed a N100million suit against the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for refusing to provide power for his constituency.

There has been total blackout in the constituency, especially Afikpo, for over five years now.

The Lawmaker said he has spent millions of naira on diesel to be powering his electricity generating plant following non-power supply in the constituency by the EEDC and that he has gathered all the receipts for the diesel which he will tender before the court as exhibit.

Igariwey spoke in Ukpa, Afikpo, Afikpo North local government of the state while briefing his constituents on is achievements.

He regretted that the suit has suffered a setback because the Judge handling the matter was on election duty and vowed that he would pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...