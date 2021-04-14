Metro & Crime

Reps member slams N100m suit against EEDC for absence of power

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

The member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Ebonyi state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has slammed a N100million suit against the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for refusing to provide power for his constituency.
There has been total blackout in the constituency, especially Afikpo, for over five years now.
The Lawmaker said he has spent millions of naira on diesel to be powering his electricity generating plant following non-power supply in the constituency by the EEDC and that he has gathered all the receipts for the diesel which he will tender before the court as exhibit.
Igariwey spoke in Ukpa, Afikpo, Afikpo North local government of the state while briefing his constituents on is achievements.
He regretted that the suit has suffered a setback because the Judge handling the matter was on election duty and vowed that he would pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man arraigned for bus theft

Posted on Author Haliyah Idowu and Ebube Eruchalu

A man, Mr. Nkem Vitalis, has been arraigned for theft before Samuel Ilori Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Ogba, Lagos. Vitalis was accused of stealing a yellow Volkswagen LT bus valued at N800,000, belonging to Mr. Chidi Eze. According to the prosecution counsel, Vitalis by his action has committed a felony. The case was presided over […]
Metro & Crime

Farmer’s body recovered in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

…residents raze herders’ settlement Body of a farmer hacked to death by suspected herders in the Saki area of Oyo State, has been recovered from a tree where he was tied before being murdered. The news of the attack on the farmer, identified simply as Kola, at Oke Orogun Village in Saki West Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Driver dies in Lekki-Epe Expressway crash

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as building collapses in Ijora A yet-to-be identified man Thursday lost his life in a road accident involving a saloon car and an articulated vehicle. This was even as a building collapsed at 26, Afolabi Alasia Street Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia axis of Lagos State. New Telegraph learnt that the driver of a Toyota Camry, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica