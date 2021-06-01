Reps Minority Caucus condemns Gulak’s killing

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives is alarmed by the gruesome killing of former political adviser to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmed Gulak, by gunmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The caucus, in a statement signed by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, described Gulak’s assassination as wicked and barbaric and urged the police and other security agencies to fish out the assailants.

He said”We urge that those behind this assassination be immediately made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Moreover, the minoring

ity caucus is heavily disturbed by the worsening insecurity, violence and killings in Imo, particularly since the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration took over the state

