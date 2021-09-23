Reps Minority Leader cries out over leaking chamber roof

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu has complained about the leaking roof of the lower chamber of the National Assembly. Elumelu, who raised a point of order on the floor of the House on yesterday, demanded urgent action to fix the roof.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was forced to complain after water penetrated the roof and came into the chamber due to a downpour. The National Assembly complex had been renovated for a large amount of money. Whenever it rains, cleaners at the National Assembly have a hectic day mopping and cleaning up the lobby and chamber. Elumelu said, “If something is not done to address it, nobody owns one’s life, but we never can tell what can happen. “Coming into this place, you can see the cleaners, they are busy packing (mopping) the water that is coming down from this (roof) chamber. And to me, it is dangerous for our continuous participation in our day-to-day representing our people, speaking for our people, for good legislation.

“I think Mr. Speaker, something needs to be done to address the leakage that we are having in this chamber, this is my submission.” Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over plenary session, adopted Elumelu’s point of order expressing the need to fix the leaking roof. “Very important matter of privilege that affects the whole House in terms of the infrastructure. Point of order noted,” he said. In June, the roof of Senate wing was reported to have leaked after a downpour. The lobby constantly experiences pool of water whenever there is a downpour. After the June flooding, the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) inspected the leaking roof and promised to commence repairs but it seems nothing has been done since then. The National Assembly had approved N30 billion in the 2019 appropriation for the renovation the complex. However, the approval was met with stiff criticism from a cross-section of Nigerians.

