News Top Stories

Reps Minority Leader cries out over leaking chamber roof

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu has complained about the leaking roof of the lower chamber of the National Assembly. Elumelu, who raised a point of order on the floor of the House on yesterday, demanded urgent action to fix the roof.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was forced to complain after water penetrated the roof and came into the chamber due to a downpour. The National Assembly complex had been renovated for a large amount of money. Whenever it rains, cleaners at the National Assembly have a hectic day mopping and cleaning up the lobby and chamber. Elumelu said, “If something is not done to address it, nobody owns one’s life, but we never can tell what can happen. “Coming into this place, you can see the cleaners, they are busy packing (mopping) the water that is coming down from this (roof) chamber. And to me, it is dangerous for our continuous participation in our day-to-day representing our people, speaking for our people, for good legislation.

“I think Mr. Speaker, something needs to be done to address the leakage that we are having in this chamber, this is my submission.” Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over plenary session, adopted Elumelu’s point of order expressing the need to fix the leaking roof. “Very important matter of privilege that affects the whole House in terms of the infrastructure. Point of order noted,” he said. In June, the roof of Senate wing was reported to have leaked after a downpour. The lobby constantly experiences pool of water whenever there is a downpour. After the June flooding, the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) inspected the leaking roof and promised to commence repairs but it seems nothing has been done since then. The National Assembly had approved N30 billion in the 2019 appropriation for the renovation the complex. However, the approval was met with stiff criticism from a cross-section of Nigerians.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NBS report: People with access to basic wash services drops by 3m in 2019

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Demography study on water sanitation and hygiene conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on people’s access to basic wash services revealed that fewer people had access to basic wash services in 2019 than in 2018. The NBS report on 2019 water, sanitation and hygiene national outcome (routine mapping), which was launched yesterday in […]
News

NJC recommends 22 judges for appointment into appellate courts, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 22 judicial officers for federal and state judiciaries. The council also issued a letter of warning to Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya, of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, over misconduct. The cCouncil made the resolutions under its Chairman, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, […]
News

New York Gov Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

Posted on Author Reporter

  A second former aide has come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times that he had harassed her last year, reports the BBC. Cuomo has denied any inappropriate behaviour and ordered an independent inquiry into the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica