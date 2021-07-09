Reps move to address fall in naira, inflation

The House of Representatives yesterday disclosed that it has resolved to address the fall of the naira and the worsening rate of inflation in the country. The decision was consequent to the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Shehu Kakale (PDP, Sokoto) at the plenary. Leading debate on the motion, Kakale said that the economic situation in the country was deteriorating at a worrisome rate.

He added that insecurity, hyperinflation, massive unemployment and underemployment pervaded all sectors of the economy. According to him, inflation had promoted social pressures and general dissatisfaction. He stated that with the ever-recurring policy challenges, corruption and the over-reliance on crude oil, if not urgently addressed, might lead to a dangerous cauldron of ethnic tension. He said it could also lead to youth discontent and criminality, which could spread more poverty and violence in the country.

The lawmaker noted that insecurity was a major impediment to economic growth, which had cost Nigeria over $10.3 billion in 2020, an amount more than the Federal Government’s total revenue for the same year. He stated that the growing case of insecurity had affected agricultural production as farmers could no longer go to the farm, while traders could no longer travel for fear of being kidnapped, abducted or outrightly killed. He said that unless urgent steps were taken to ameliorate the situation, it might degenerate into social decay and crises in homes that could increase the suicidal tendencies and statistics in Nigeria. Kakale maintained that the rise in inflation rate in the country had led to astronomical rise in food prices, taking them virtually out of the reach of the middle and lower classes.

The House, therefore, urged the Federal Government to convoke a special economic roundtable to proffer holistic and workable solutions to the situation. The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to come up with urgent emergency plans to expand the economy, especially in the areas of entrepreneurial and agricultural training. The House further asked the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment to deploy intervention strategies to ameliorate the current economic situation and checkmate the food crises in the country. It also mandated the Committee on Finance and Commerce to ensure implementation.

