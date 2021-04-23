News

Reps move to checkmate oil firms on gas flaring

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the gas flare volume reported by the Nigerian government and the NOSDRA gas flare tracker. The committee would also ascertain the amount of gas flared and the extent of the discrepancies and ascertain the amount of revenue due to the government from gas flare penalties.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims. Leading debate on the motion, Halims noted that Nigeria gazetted the Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2018, to reduce and eliminate gas flare in Nigeria through monetisation and investment in the gas flare ecosystem. He said paragraph 12 of the policy, increased penalties from $0.30 to $2.00IMSCF (one thousand standard cubic feet) on flared/ vented gas volumes, while paragraph 21 stipulated a penalty of USD2.S0 IMSCF (per thousand standard cubic feet) against a producer, who failed to provide Flare Gas Data or supply accurate and complete Flare Gas Data.

He expressed concerns that after the penalty regime stated, the gas flare volumes reported by Nigeria was drastically reduced for 2018 and 2019 and created a huge discrepancy between the gas flared volumes reported by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) Gas Flare Tracker (GFT), which was Satellite-based and the volumes declared by the Federal Government for the period.

“Aware that the report from the Gas Flare Tracker via Satellite is used and accepted by the petroleum industry globally, both in developed and developing countries for gas flare volumes records, thus, it is only in Nigeria that discrepancies exist between the flared volume reported by the satellite and the government,” the committee said.

