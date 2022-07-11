Reps move to curb environmental effects of oil exploration

The House of Representatives has embarked on moves to bring succour to victims and communities affected by oil spillage and explosion in Awoye, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Following the explosion, which occurred few months ago, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, instituted a panel of enquiry comprising members from the House Committees on Host Communities, Petroleum Upstream and Petroleum Downstream to investigate petitions by communities against activities of oil companies in the area.

The delegation was led by the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, to embark on on-thespot assessment of the affected areas and to interact withthepeopleonthelevelof damage to the communities.

Also, the state government delegation from the Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Health joined the team, led by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka.

Dekor said the team after the assessment will submit its report to the House on how the company responsible for the disaster can be liable to remediate, clean up and compensate the victims.

To curtain the persistent occurrence in oil producing areas, Dekor, who is representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency of Rivers State, said the National Assembly, through the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), has been able to proffer solutions to the menace

