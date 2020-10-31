News

Reps move to enforce code of conduct on members

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has said it is prepared to enforce its code of conduct among members to ensure good conduct of lawmakers and improve the image of the parliament. Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Kolawale Lawal (APC, Ogun), said this at a workshop yesterday organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation for members of the committee in Abuja.

Speaking in his opening remarks, Lawal said: “This training will no doubt enable both the members of the committee and indeed the entire members of the House of Representatives to internalise the global best practices on code of ethics in public service. “It will strengthen the capability of the members of the committee to enforce the committee’s jurisdictional poners as stipulated in section-Vlll (a) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

“Also, it would reinforce legislative accountability mechanisms; more so, equip us to be advocates and vanguards of the fight against corruption in our legislative functions as well as in the entire public life of the citizens of our country, Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC crisis: Eta, Factional Chairman, alleges threat to life

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Factional Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta has alleged threat to his life. Eta, who is holding brief for the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who is the APC National Deputy Chairman South, also alleged that his led National Working Committee (NWC) […]
News

JUST IN: Looters invade Abuja NYSC camp, cart away mattresses, others  

Posted on Author Reporter

Some hoodlums on Tuesday morning broke into the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Corps (NYSC) in Kubwa, Abuja. The thugs armed with knives and other sharp objects blocked the road and ordered motorists to turn back. They were seen coming out of the premises with mattresses, plastic chairs and other items. Residents in the […]
News Top Stories

NCC lifts suspension on spectrum trading

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has lifted the suspension on Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), a framework which allows telecom operators to trade unused spectrum among themselves. The guidelines, which came into force in 2018, was suspended by the telecoms regulator earlier this year to allow for fresh guidelines that would make it more flexible for operators […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: