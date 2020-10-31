Reps move to enforce code of conduct on members

The House of Representatives has said it is prepared to enforce its code of conduct among members to ensure good conduct of lawmakers and improve the image of the parliament. Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Kolawale Lawal (APC, Ogun), said this at a workshop yesterday organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation for members of the committee in Abuja.

Speaking in his opening remarks, Lawal said: “This training will no doubt enable both the members of the committee and indeed the entire members of the House of Representatives to internalise the global best practices on code of ethics in public service. “It will strengthen the capability of the members of the committee to enforce the committee’s jurisdictional poners as stipulated in section-Vlll (a) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

“Also, it would reinforce legislative accountability mechanisms; more so, equip us to be advocates and vanguards of the fight against corruption in our legislative functions as well as in the entire public life of the citizens of our country, Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...