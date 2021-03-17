Reps move to improve health, medical facilities

In a spate of two weeks, the House of Representatives has held public hearings for the establishment of four hospitals and medical centres across the country in order to improve healthcare delivery to the people. PHILIP NYAM reviews the process

In the past two weeks, the House of Representatives has been attending to bills that border on health-related matters. This is understandable because health, as they say, is wealth and only healthy people can offer and enjoy good governance. Hence, the House committee on Health Institutions devoted its time to four strategic bills, whose thrust is the establishment of health facilities that could bolster the health of the people, especially the less privileged ones who go through hell to access medical attention.

The bills: The bills considered by the committee include a bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Bida, Niger state for the purpose of providing quantitative education in medicine and health sciences and for related matters; a bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Wase and for related matters and a bill for an Act to establish the Federal Medical Centre Igboho, Oyo state and for related matters.

The rest are a bill for an Act to amend the Orthopaedics Hospitals Management Board Act, CAP, 010 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria; 2004 to provide for the establishment of the Orthopaedics Hospital, Jos, Plateau state and for related matters, and for a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Health Infrastructure Development Bank to enhance and promote the health and wellbeing of Nigerians to boost local healthcare capacity and related matters. The Plateau issue: At the last public hearing of the committee, members of the House and stakeholders in the health sector unanimously agreed that the federal government should establish an Orthopaedic hospital in Jos and a Federal Medical Centre, Wase all in Plateau state. While giving a synopsis of the bills, the sponsor and Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, said he initiated the bills for the establishment of the medical centre and the Orthopaedic hospital to bring quality medical care closer to the people.

He said the treatment of Orthopaedic condition is generally very expensive hence people resort to patronising traditional bone setters, which always result in complications. Wase, represented by Hon. Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, lamented that people of the Plateau south senatorial zone, particularly those living in remote villages have difficulty is accessing tertiary health services due to economic, transportation and geographic barriers. Speaking in favour of the bills, the Plateau State government, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimlong Lar Ndam, said the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Wase will help bring tertiary health services to the people of Plateau south senatorial zone and other neighbouring states.

“Wase is made of 20 electoral wards with 62 health facilities both public and private, hence the idea for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Wase, is a step in the right direction as this institution will serve as a hub to the health institutions”.

He said there is currently no public Orthopaedic hospital in the north central and Jos, being the gateway between south east, south south, south west, north central and north east is prone to high rate of raid traffic accidents resulting to serious injuries and fractures. He said the state government has an existing structure, the temporary site of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, which could be used as a temporary site for the proposed National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos adding that “the state and the entire north central geopolitical zone will be grateful if the bill is considered” In its presentation, the Nigerian Medical Association, Plateau state branch said the medical centre in Wase will be a very powerful enabler of societal empowerment and mitigate the gap in the quality of health services received by all those who will benefit from it.

The chairman, Dr. Innocent Emmanuel said “Many people in this community are constantly being pushed into crushing poverty because they travel regularly at great cost to distant places to access health care. “Some travel to Jos, which is over 200 kilometres, others to neighbouring Bauchi state, while others travel as far as Taraba state, crossing dangerous rivers and streams” He said the hospital will reduce infant and maternal mortality in Plateau, give access to quality health care for the people and improve life expectancy, which currently stands at 54.33 years.

He said currently, there is only one tertiary health institution in Plateau state and it is located in the state capital. “We are here today to pledge our full support for the bill for an act for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Wase, in Plateau state. This bill could not have come at a better time, considering the world’s efforts at universal health coverage and the effort by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and members of the House of Representatives. “ The efforts will certainly serve as a push for the Nigerian government at ensuring Nigerians have full coverage for essential health services. Universalism implies equal access and opportunity to basic social service and in this case health care.

The bill for establishment of this facility in Wase, in the southern senatorial zone of Plateau state, where access to standard tertiary health care facilities is lacking, is not only imperative but will raise social competencies through several channels” The NMA maintained that “When established, it will be a powerful enabler of societal empowerment and mitigate the gap in the quality of health services received by all those who will benefit from it. Many people in this community are constantly being pushed onto crushing poverty because they travel regularly and at great cost to distant places to access health care. “The Federal Medical Centre, Wase, will provide quality health care services, ranging from treatment of acute to chronic diseases including rehabilitative to palliative care.

The commitment towards the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre requires profound political commitment, an act that is aptly being demonstrated today by this honourable committee.” According to the NMA, the direct impact of the bill and the subsequent establishment of the Federal Medical Centre will include improves and increased life expectancy in the populace, which currently stands at 54.33 years, the global average life expectancy for the records is 84 years.

Nigeria trails behind African countries such as Ghana 63.7 years and Ethiopia 66.24 years. Medical services, which include preventive and therapeutic, is known to add almost 5 years to life expectancy. Health care delivery, therefore, plays a significant role in life expectancy of the population” The Nigerian Orthopaedic Association in its memorandum by its president, Prof. Kunle Olawepo called for the establishment of a national Orthopaedic hospital in zones without one saying this will reduce the burden and pressure on the existing three Orthopaedic centres in the country.

“NOA calls on the federal government to extend the establishment of a national orthopedic hospital per zone of the country to zones that currently do not have one in existence namely north east, south south in addition to this proposal of National Orthopaedic Hospital Jos to join the existing National Orthopaedic Hospital in Lagos, Kano and Enugu, ostensibly to service the trauma burden on the country” He said the hospital will also provide employment opportunities thereby accelerating socio-economic development to the host community and the country at large. Also, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in its presentation by her president, Pharm Sam Ohabunwa said there is need to make provision for the establishment of a drug revolving fund in the medical centre to legally strengthen the operations of the already existing drug revolving scheme in the hospital.

“The fund is set aside to as a pool of fund to drive the operation of the Drug Revolving Fund Scheme, a scheme designed to guarantee the provision of essential medicines needed for preventing and curing diseases and ailments suffered by Nigerians by collecting sufficient funds through charges to patients for drugs consumed to cover full replacement cost of new drugs as well as losses through deterioration and to ensure uninterrupted supply of drugs in the healthcare system” He further postulated that “Given the fact that the DRFS remains the most viable source of internally generated revenue in the medical centre, the need to strengthen its operations through an act of parliament remains germane” The national president, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Prof. James Garba Damen, while supporting the bill said most of training being run by these tertiary health institutions have been taken over by universities eg. Nursing, Biomedical Engineering, health information management education, adding that there is need to run training schools that produce more efficient manpower to reflect present day realities “ Also, in their presentation, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives represented by the general secretary, T.A. Shettima, said the bills were timely and should be passed expressly. Reports on these bills are expected to be laid before the House soon.

