Reps move to raise retirement age of legislative staff to 65

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mentioned for first reading a bill seeking to raise the retirement age of legislative staff from 60 to 65 years. Titled; “Harmonised Retirement Age of Staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria Bill, 2021,” it was sponsored by the Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguni (APC, Borno). The bill sought to extend the service year of legislative staff from 60 to 65 years and from 40 to 45 years of service as against the usual civil service age of 60 years of age and 40 years of service. The bill hoped to lead to modest improvement in the condition of service of staff, strengthen and reposition the legislative by laying a solid foundation for sustainable legislative bureaucracy. According to Monguno,”The bill will help build institutional memory and develop career progression plan within the bureaucracy of the National Assembly. “It seeks to professionalise and ensure the transfer of knowledge and experience by top level management staff who is at the verge of exiting the system. “By the time the current top level management exits, most of the staff that came through the federal civil service would have left service.”
