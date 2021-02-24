Reps move to remove minimum wage, prisons from exclusive list

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for a second reading bills seeking to remove the establishment and running of correctional centres and the minimum wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list.

The bills were consequently referred to the House ad hoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution (as amended) headed by Deputy Speaker,

Ahmed Idris Wase. The bill seeking to remove establishment correctional centres from the exclusive list aims to empower the states to establish and manage correctional centres in their various states, so as to reduce the menace and prisons congestion.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), who sponsored the bill, argued that the growing population of inmates in correctional facilities across the nation and resultant overstretching of the facilities had made it impossible to reform the inmates and as such, most inmates return to the society unreformed.

He also said that Section 12(8) of the Nigerian Correctional Act empowers the state controllers of correctional service to reject inmates where it is apparent that the operational centre is filled to capacity, noting that inmates will soon be rejected if the bill is not passed.

Some lawmakers, however, spoke against the bill but it was eventually passed for a second reading.

Similarly, the bill seeking to transfer the subject matter of minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent list, sponsored by Hon Garba Datti (APC, Kaduna) was passed after a heated debate.

Like this: Like Loading...