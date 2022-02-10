News Top Stories

Reps move to stop public officials from overseas treatment

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comments Off on Reps move to stop public officials from overseas treatment

…propose N500m fine, 7 years imprisonment

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the National Health Act, to provide sanction of N500 million or seven years imprisonment for public officials who travel abroad for medical care at public expense.

The bill, sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) is titled, “A bill for an act to amend the National Health Act, 2014; and for related matters (HB 1611).” Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, the lawmaker explained that the objective of the bill is to amend the principal act to make provision for sanctions against any public officer who violates the provisions of the Act, especially section 46, which provides that: “Without prejudice to the right of any Nigerian to seek medical check-up, investigation or treatment anywhere within and outside Nigeria, no public of-ficer of the Government of the Federation or any part thereof shall be sponsored for medical check-up, investigation or treatment abroad at public expense, except in exceptional cases on the recommendation and referral by the medical board and which recommendation and referral shall be duly approved by the minister or commissioner of health of the state as the case may be.”

According to him, the intent of the bill was to discourage medical treatment abroad at the detriment of the country’s indigenous health institutions and the need to revamp the poor state of the health-care sector in Nigeria, among other things. Ogun noted that the bill, when it becomes law, will reduce the export of medical doctors abroad, curtail excessive medical trips of public officers abroad and direct their attention to fixing the poor state of the country’s health sector. He also said the bill will reduce sh flight abroad and redirect same to the development of the economy.

The lawmaker said: “In his article titled ‘Capital loss and corruption: The Example of Nigeria,’ in Punch Newspaper of Tuesday 30th June, 2009, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu noted that a former governor in Nigeria, acquired four properties in London valued at 10 million pounds, had a property in Cape Town valued at $1.2 million, was also found with cash of one million pounds in London, among others. “All of this cash, which flies abroad in the disguise of one medical trip or the other, will be retained here in our country and be used to develop our nation. “Clause 2(2) of the Bill provides as follows: Any public officer of the Government of the Federation or any part thereof who violates the provision of subsection (1) above shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000,000 or to an imprisonment term of seven years, or both.”

Supporting the bill, the deputy minority leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) said the bill falls with regard to prudence, putting into effect an Act of parliament, and expectation of a patriot and a parliamentarian. According to him, the capital flight experienced in the country with the way and manner people use various excuses to go overseas, there wouldn’t be any attention paid to health institutions. Also speaking in favour of the bill, Hon Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP,Kogi) said: “What the sponsor seeks is an amendment to an existing Act, that there’s a gap which doesn’t proffer punishment for those who flout an existing Act. So we should look at the amendment on this merit. The essence of a parliament is to deliberate every time, and fill the shortcomings in our laws.” The bill was overwhelmingly endorsed when Deputy Speaker Idris Wase who presided over the session put it to vote.

 

