Reps move to track all abandoned projects nationwide

The House of Representatives has vowed to track all abandoned federal projects across the country for the purpose of ensuring their completion and identifying white-elephant projects. Chairman of the House ad-hoc committee on the need to investigate executed, funded and repeated capital projects in the appropriation acts, Hon. Makki Abubakar, gave the assurance at its sitting yesterday. Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Makki Abubakar, said there were many such unexecuted funded projects in the annual budgets scattered in every nook and cranny of the country.

He further said that the ad-hoc committee would engage the services of some consultants to help in tracking and aggregation of such abandoned projects. Other committee members notably, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo (PDP, Benue), also said that there were many duplicated abandoned projects across the country.

He further said that the sad aspect of the whole issue was that the reports from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) were different from what was on ground. He pleaded with the other committee members to ensure that they ensure that such projects were identified and completed or revolved to prove that the parliament was working. Other committee members who spoke at the meeting of the ad-hoc committee also lamented that many MDAs bring in different budget figures for particular projects for execution in the annual appropriation Acts passed by the National Assembly.

