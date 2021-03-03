Reps move to track all abandoned projects nationwide

The House of Representatives has vowed to track all abandoned federal projects across the country for the purpose of ensuring their completion and identifying white-elephant projects.

Chairman of the House ad-hoc committee on the need to investigate executed, funded and repeated capital projects in the appropriation acts, Hon. Makki Abubakar gave the assurance at its sitting on Wednesday.

Hon. Makki Abubakar said that there are many such unexecuted funded projects in the annual budgets scattered in every nook and cranny of the country.

He further said that the ad-hoc committee would engage the services of some consultants to help in tracking and aggregation of such abandoned projects.

Other committee members, notably Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo (PDP, Benue), also said that there are many duplicated abandoned projects across the country.

