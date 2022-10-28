News

Reps mull ASCON, Public Service Institute merger

Posted on

The House of Representatives adhoc committee reviewing the duplication of government agencies has said there is need to merge the Administrative State College of Nigeria (ASCON) and the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN). Chairman of the committee, Victor Danzaria, who disclosed this when the director general of ASCON, Mrs Cecilia Gayya, appeared before them, said this was due to the overlapping function of both agencies. Danzaria said it was costing the government a lot of money to maintain agencies with similar responsibilities. He said: “This ad hoc committee is looking at the productivity and the service delivery of these agencies. “Another mandate of this committee is to ascertain the root cause of the regular bickering making the government to spend double on established agencies.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

