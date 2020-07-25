Reps mull immunity for Supreme Court Justices, other judges

The House of Representatives yesterday hinted that it was considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices and other judges in the country. The move is coming through a bill sponsored by Igariwey Iduma Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi). The Bill, which has already passed second reading according to the sponsor, is aimed at altering section 308 of the 1999 constitution as amended to restrict legal proceedings against the justices. Other justices to be covered if the Bill sails through include the chief judge of the federal High Court, and justices of the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT).
