Reps mull immunity for Supreme Court Justices, other judges

The House of Representatives is considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices in the country.

The move is coming through a bill sponsored by Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi).

The bill, which has already passed second reading according to the sponsor, is aimed at altering section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended to restrict legal proceedings against the justices.

Other justices to be covered if the Bill sails through include the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and justices of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Enwo, while leading debate, explained that the Bill seeks to protect the integrity and independence of the aforementioned judges.

The lawmaker argued that the initiative will be in the best interest of maintaining the doctrine of separation of powers in line with constitutional provisions and protect the judiciary from the excesses of the Executive arm.

He said the proposed legislation is to protect the integrity and independence of the Supreme Court, the Federal and state High Courts.

Like this: Like Loading...