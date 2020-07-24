News

Reps mull immunity for Supreme Court Justices, other judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives is considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices in the country.

The move is coming through a bill sponsored by Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi).

The bill, which has already passed second reading according to the sponsor, is aimed at altering section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended to restrict legal proceedings against the justices.

Other justices to be covered if the Bill sails through include the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and justices of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Enwo, while leading debate, explained that the Bill seeks to protect the integrity and independence of the aforementioned judges.

The lawmaker argued that the initiative will be in the best interest of maintaining the doctrine of separation of powers in line with constitutional provisions and protect the judiciary from the excesses of the Executive arm.

He said the proposed legislation is to protect the integrity and independence of the Supreme Court, the Federal and state High Courts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court jails businessmen for producing substandard oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntiyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted two businessmen, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil. The duo were convicted for the alleged offence after admitting guilt following their arraignment by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Each of them was sentenced to two years […]
News

Test Multichoice CEO for COVID-19, Reps tell NCDC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Wednesday advised the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe for COVID-19. The advice was given by the House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of pay as you go tariff plan by broadcast satellite providers following the […]
News

Brazil’s President tests positive for coronavirus again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday in Brasilia that he has tested positive for coronavirus again, a week after he announced he had become ill with COVID-19, and said he would get tested once more in a few days. Local outlet CNN Brasil had reported the positive test result earlier on Wednesday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: