Reps need competent, committed youth as Speaker, says Hon. Gagdi

Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy and contender for the position of Speaker of the 10th House. In this interview, the member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State speaks on his motivation and why the North Central should produce the Speaker among other issues. PHILIP NYAM reports

Can you confirm that you are interested in the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly?

In as much as I am aspiring to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th Assembly, I equally want to follow my campaign strategy where I have an itinerary of activities and by the special grace of God in the next two weeks, I will unveil to you the array of commitment and activities that I’m going to do in addition to what I have done so far. First among this is silent consultation with all stakeholders of different platforms in terms of political parties and citizens of this country that have a stake in decision making of who becomes the Speaker. Yesterday, I commenced my public engagements in which I visited Lagos to meet with the Governor-elect in Abia State and members of the Labour Party. Abia has seven members from the Labour Party in the House of Representatives. From there I flew to Enugu to engage and have interaction with the state party chairman of the Labour Party as well as the governorship candidate of LP in the state. Those are important for me because someone will wonder why this aspirant for speakership is going to visit a governorelect. Engaging a governor who has a majority in the House of Representatives in terms of members-elect is important. Yesterday was the first public engagement I had but silently, I have visited 24 governors across the country and I will speed up. Regarding my campaign I think I have to finish the public engagement first, which I am looking at the 25th to 30th during which most of my activities, including the public flag off of my campaign. Going forward, you will see more of my interactions with stakeholders across the country.

So, what is the motivation or the driving force behind your decision to contest for Speaker?

On motivation, a lot of things motivated me. This is my second time in the House of Representatives and even in my first term, I was able to sponsor 12 bills, among them Mr. President assented to six. Check and see if you can find any member that has funded 12 bills out of which six have been assented to. I think I have broken a record in the National Assembly. I’m proud to say that if we have a Guinness Book of Records in the National Assembly, I will enter that book. I have moved 18 sensitive motions on the floor of the house. I chair the Navy Committee and I have visited all commands and formations of the Navy to discharge my oversight functions. I commend them when I see them doing good, so I have done what we call legislative trinity to the best of my ability. So it’s one of my motivations. Secondly, I have seen a lot of wrongs in the National Assembly that need to be righted in terms of budget, which during the flag off of my campaign, I will tell you more about. I will tell you how I intend to stop the proliferation of projects; projects will commence with taxpayers’ money and won’t be completed, but similar projects will be initiated due to political intentions. That is what is wasting taxpayer’s money. I have intentions to correct these. In the area of justice, I feel I’m from the North Central and the region deserves to produce the Speaker if you are zoning it to Northern Nigeria. It’s only North Central that has not produced any Speaker in the past years. North-West has done it four times; the names are there. The North Central too has contributed to APC. The six governors in the North Central as it is are all APC except Plateau State. So by the special grace of God, North Central has done its best to the APC and if the party zones it to North Central you will see more robust commitment from my side in ensuring that I become Speaker of the 10 Assembly. Again, my intention is to be a Speaker for the Nigerian people. I don’t want to be a regional Speaker. God willing, I will be a Speaker for the Nigerian people, irrespective of tribe, religion. I will be a Speaker whose primary responsibility is to add value to the people of this county.

If you were not running, what qualities would you be looking for in who wears the crown?

The qualities that I will expect from the next speaker are capacity, sincerity, honesty and commitment. I want to see a just Speaker; a Speaker that will protect the interest of the people of all the geopolitical formations in Nigeria, irrespective of population and what have you. I want to see a Speaker that will commit himself to coming up with legislation that will strengthen the unity of the Nigerian people. These are the qualities that I am looking for from the next Speaker. I want to see a Speaker that will make the welfare of the people his primary objective. By the way, the primary focus of the government is the protection of lives and welfare of its citizenry. The primary responsibility of the parliament is to make laws for peace, order and good governance. So, I want to see a Speaker that will put that as his primary responsibility. I want to see a Speaker that will build on what Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla has put in place; nation building a joint task that unites members irrespective of their political party platforms and what have you. These are qualities that I am looking for but most importantly, a Speaker for the Nigerian people.

Some APC members are of the view that the contest for Speaker should be thrown open. What is your take on this proposal?

People may say that they have the right to do that but it has always been zoned, so why do they find it to be open this time around? Why was the presidency zoned? And the speakership is not supposed to be zoned? I think people have the right to say what they want to say but the ideal thing is for us to do the zoning and I am a party man wherever the party zones it, I will respect the position of the party but I expect the party to put superior justice to bear.

Other candidates from the zone like the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, seem to be emphasising on ranking, that being the most ranking, the position be zone to North Central and he should be given the right of first refusal. Do you share this view?

Well, I have maintained that people have the right to say whatever they want to say. I don’t want to talk about any aspirant now but I am a Nigerian and I am equally entitled to respond to a question from a journalist. For the records, I am not joining issues with the Deputy Speaker. He is an elder; he is a ranking member. But in our democracy in Nigeria, I don’t think it has matured to the extent of using the number of years you spend in the National Assembly to justify the right of first refusal. Okay, what if I say that I am a second timer in the National Assembly but I have done what a lot of ranking have not done? So, on the basis of my service and on the basis of the record I have set in the National Assembly that should equally be considered and I should be allowed unopposed from the North Central. I have just given you an example of my achievements in my first three years in the House – a record that no member who has spent 16 years in the National Assembly has done. Tell me a member that in his three years of membership in the National Assembly sponsored a bill that was assented to by the President, not one, two, up to six. What is parliament? It is lawmaking. What is parliament? It is parliamentary engagement and oversight. If commitment, service and experience are judged based on what you have done, I think I am ranking that I have other qualities that some of the fourth, fifth timers don’t have. I said this with no apology to anybody…So, I equally have some factors that if we are to go by that, I will also say them publicly and they are records that can be cross checked. Forget about what I have done to my constituency; let’s talk about our commitment on the floor of the House, our capacity on the floor of the House, our contributions to the legislative process on the floor of the House. I think if you look at those things, I am sure I am qualified to contest.

But what will you do if the party attempts to impose a speaker on the House? When the right time comes, I will comment on these issues.

Some lawmakers and analysts are advocating for younger legislators to be given the opportunity to preside over the House. Are you also riding on the crest of the Not Too Young To Run Act to achieve your aspiration?

When the right time comes all those attributes are going to be mentioned. Because we have a President-elect who is above 60, a Vice President-elect that is close to 60, a would-be Senate President possibly that will be above 60, so you want a Speaker again that will be above 60. When the right time comes, I will advance all of those debates. So are you telling us that the youths from 25-45 that have contributed immensely to the democratisation process are not qualified to take charge of one of the institutions of government? Definitely it will be part of the reason that I will advance in my campaign.