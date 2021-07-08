Reps okay 5% revenue generated from power for host communities

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill approving five percent of all revenue accruing from power generated by all power generating companies for the development of host communities. It is titled: ‘A bill for an act to amend the electric power sector reforms Act, 2005’, provides for the reservation of 5 per cent of all revenue accruing from power generated by all power Generating Companies in Nigeria for the development of the Host Communities and other related matters.” Lead debate on the bill, the sponsor, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), said the bill seeks to amend the principal act to create the development of host communities. He said “The purpose of this amendment is to lawfully provide for the development of communities hosting power generating companies across the country. “Hon. Colleagues, when passed, this bill will help to ameliorate the untold hardship and infrastructural degradation often suffered by communities hosting power generating firms as a result of the adverse climatic, livelihood and public health effect of their activities.
