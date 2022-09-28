Reps okay bill for religious harmony commission

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill for the establishment of the National Religious Harmony Commission. The bill is co-sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and chairman, House committee on rules and business, Hassan Fulata. At he plenary, Fulata moved for the second reading of the bill and was seconded by the deputy chief whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. He said the bill seeks to provide a statutory framework for the protection of fundamental human rights of Nigerians as it relates to matters of religious freedom and liberty. He noted that the commission when established, shall “deal with all matters relating to the protection of the fundamental human right to freedom of religion and belief as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and other international treaties and instruments on human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory and or has ratified.”
Related Articles
N6.8bn fraud: EFCC resumes trial of ex-NAMA MD, Abdusalam, others, Dec. 8
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on December 8, 2021, resume the trial of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Ibrahim Abdulsalam and seven others over alleged N6.8 billion fraud before Justice Babs Kuewumi of a Federal High Court in Lagos. The date was fixed by the judge […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Resident doctors issue fresh strike notice
…extends ultimatum by 3 weeks The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended their early deadline given the Federal Government to meet their demands by three extra weeks. While demanding payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to its members which it said was long overdue, the doctors warned that nothing would prevent them […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wike: I turned down offers to dump PDP
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that he had turned down several appeals from some quarters to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was a man of character. Speaking at the inauguration of Chief Orabule Adiele Road, Rumuolumeni, formerly known as Aker-Base Road, by the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)