Reps okay bill for religious harmony commission

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill for the establishment of the National Religious Harmony Commission. The bill is co-sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and chairman, House committee on rules and business, Hassan Fulata. At he plenary, Fulata moved for the second reading of the bill and was seconded by the deputy chief whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. He said the bill seeks to provide a statutory framework for the protection of fundamental human rights of Nigerians as it relates to matters of religious freedom and liberty. He noted that the commission when established, shall “deal with all matters relating to the protection of the fundamental human right to freedom of religion and belief as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and other international treaties and instruments on human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory and or has ratified.”

