News

Reps okay bill for religious harmony commission

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill for the establishment of the National Religious Harmony Commission. The bill is co-sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and chairman, House committee on rules and business, Hassan Fulata. At he plenary, Fulata moved for the second reading of the bill and was seconded by the deputy chief whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. He said the bill seeks to provide a statutory framework for the protection of fundamental human rights of Nigerians as it relates to matters of religious freedom and liberty. He noted that the commission when established, shall “deal with all matters relating to the protection of the fundamental human right to freedom of religion and belief as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and other international treaties and instruments on human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory and or has ratified.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N6.8bn fraud: EFCC resumes trial of ex-NAMA MD, Abdusalam, others, Dec. 8

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on December 8, 2021, resume the trial of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Ibrahim Abdulsalam and seven others over alleged N6.8 billion fraud before Justice Babs Kuewumi of a Federal High Court in Lagos. The date was fixed by the judge […]
News

Resident doctors issue fresh strike notice

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…extends ultimatum by 3 weeks   The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended their early deadline given the Federal Government to meet their demands by three extra weeks.   While demanding payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to its members which it said was long overdue, the doctors warned that nothing would prevent them […]
News

Wike: I turned down offers to dump PDP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that he had turned down several appeals from some quarters to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was a man of character.   Speaking at the inauguration of Chief Orabule Adiele Road, Rumuolumeni, formerly known as Aker-Base Road, by the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica