News

Reps okay bill to regulate peacekeeping operations

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday passed a bill to regulate peacekeeping operations by the armed forces, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security organisations. Titled: “A Bill for an Act to Provide for Statutory Regulations of Peace Keeping Operations by Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Other Security Organisations; and for Related Matters(HB.321)” issponsored by Wole Oke, (PDP, Osun). Leading the debate, Oke said since independence, Nigeria has been a frontline state andmajorcontributorto UnitedNations(UN) andnon- UN peacekeeping initiatives, and in 1960, deployed the first setof individual police officers in Africa.

The lawmaker said Nigeria has spent over $8 billion on peacekeeping missions it provided within the Economic Community of West Africa States(ECOWAS) incountries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea- Bissau, Liberia, Mali and Sierra Leone. He also said the proposed legislation stipulates that all costs to be incurredin a peacekeeping mission must be first appropriated by the National Assembly and costs that will be reimbursed by the United Nations or similar body can later be reimbursed. He further argued that the bill seeks to provide a clear guide on the compensation regime for security personnel thatareinvolvedinpeacekeepingoperationsand suffer from some form of bodily or physical and mental or emotional injury.

Oke expressed optimism that when passed into law, it would strengthen the Nigerianexperienceinfuturepeacekeepingoperationsandwould define the boundaries and set out the regulatory framework for that purpose. He said: “The legendary feats of our gallant armed forcesremainevidentincountries like Liberia and Sierra Leone where we poured human and material resources to bring peace to those troubled states at that time. “In 2004, Nigerian troops were deployed to Darfur as a part of the African Union Mission in Sudan. Nigeria also provided 1,200 troops and 200 police officers to Mali in 2004.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom guber: Eno garners support of stakeholders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, who was anointed by Governor Udo Emmanuel as his successor is enjoying the support of stakeholders in the state. He was adopted by the State Executive Council, as well as members of the state House of Assembly. The state executive council, on February […]
News

Education That Works: Lagos State Launches Comprehensive Schools Programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of its promise to make education a major pillar in the building of a greater Lagos State, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched The Lagos State Comprehensive Schools Programme. According to Folashade Adefisayo, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, the programme is basically a response to the high number of students […]
News

1,147 communities to benefit from UBEC’s special projects

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has pencilled down no fewer than 1,147 communities across the country to benefit from its special intervention projects under the School Based Management Committee (SBMC). Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, who made the disclosure during the southern phase of the 2019 national flag off of the School […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica