Reps okay bill to regulate peacekeeping operations

The House of Representatives yesterday passed a bill to regulate peacekeeping operations by the armed forces, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security organisations. Titled: “A Bill for an Act to Provide for Statutory Regulations of Peace Keeping Operations by Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Other Security Organisations; and for Related Matters(HB.321)” issponsored by Wole Oke, (PDP, Osun). Leading the debate, Oke said since independence, Nigeria has been a frontline state andmajorcontributorto UnitedNations(UN) andnon- UN peacekeeping initiatives, and in 1960, deployed the first setof individual police officers in Africa.

The lawmaker said Nigeria has spent over $8 billion on peacekeeping missions it provided within the Economic Community of West Africa States(ECOWAS) incountries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea- Bissau, Liberia, Mali and Sierra Leone. He also said the proposed legislation stipulates that all costs to be incurredin a peacekeeping mission must be first appropriated by the National Assembly and costs that will be reimbursed by the United Nations or similar body can later be reimbursed. He further argued that the bill seeks to provide a clear guide on the compensation regime for security personnel thatareinvolvedinpeacekeepingoperationsand suffer from some form of bodily or physical and mental or emotional injury.

Oke expressed optimism that when passed into law, it would strengthen the Nigerianexperienceinfuturepeacekeepingoperationsandwould define the boundaries and set out the regulatory framework for that purpose. He said: “The legendary feats of our gallant armed forcesremainevidentincountries like Liberia and Sierra Leone where we poured human and material resources to bring peace to those troubled states at that time. “In 2004, Nigerian troops were deployed to Darfur as a part of the African Union Mission in Sudan. Nigeria also provided 1,200 troops and 200 police officers to Mali in 2004.

