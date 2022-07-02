Reps okay electoral offences commission

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill to establish the Electoral Offences Commission. Titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish National Electoral Offences Commission and the Electoral Offences Tribunal to Provide for the Legal Framework for Investigation and Prosecution of Electoral Offences for the general Improvement of the Electoral Process in Nigeria; and for Related Matters”, it is jointly sponsored by John Dyegh, Aishatu Dukku, Francis Charles Uduyok and Kingsley Chinda The bill is aimed at establishing a framework for investigating, prosecuting and punishing electoral offenders who engage in ballot box-snatching, thuggery, vote-buying, arson and killings that are often associated with polls in the country.

