News

Reps okay electoral offences commission

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill to establish the Electoral Offences Commission. Titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish National Electoral Offences Commission and the Electoral Offences Tribunal to Provide for the Legal Framework for Investigation and Prosecution of Electoral Offences for the general Improvement of the Electoral Process in Nigeria; and for Related Matters”, it is jointly sponsored by John Dyegh, Aishatu Dukku, Francis Charles Uduyok and Kingsley Chinda The bill is aimed at establishing a framework for investigating, prosecuting and punishing electoral offenders who engage in ballot box-snatching, thuggery, vote-buying, arson and killings that are often associated with polls in the country.

 

Our Reporters

News

Nigeria condemns coup d’etat in Guinea

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed sadness over the coup d’etat that took place on yesterday in Guinea, describing it as a clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.   In a statement marked NO: MFA/PR/2021/24 and dated September 5, 2921, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the coup in […]
News

Lekki Shootings: Global Amnesty, CSOs storm panel with lorries of evidence, want celebrities, international NGOs punished for spreading fake news

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some human rights groups have approached the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution with pieces of evidence indicting several Nigerian celebrities and international non-governmental organisations for inciting violence through fake news.  According to the groups, these Nigerians and NGOs must be punished for their gross misinformation which triggered the near-breakdown of law and […]
News

Christmas: The world needs love – Goodluck Jonathan

Posted on Author Reporter

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan has highlighted the importance of love as the world battles to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. In his Christmas message on Friday, he appealed to the people to imbibe the spirit of the yuletide season to heal all that is broken in various countries across the world. Jonathan noted that […]

