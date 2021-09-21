News

Reps okay police exemption from contributory pension scheme

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Tuesday passed for second reading a bill for the exemption of personnel of the Nigeria Police from the Mandatory Contributory Pension Scheme.

The bill seeks to amend Section 5, sub-section 1 paragraph (a) Pension Reform Act of 2014, to include the police as part of the categories of persons exempted from the Scheme.

Those currently exempted by the Act include members of the Armed Forces, the intelligence and secret services of the Federation.

The Nigerian Police was brought under the current pension scheme by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

Leading debate on the bill for an act to amend the Pension Reform Act, PRA 2014 to provide for the exclusion of the police from the scheme, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive (PDP, Edo) regretted that the police welfare scheme was nothing to write home about.

Waive noted that the Obasanjo administration modelled the country’s Contributory Pension Scheme after the Chilean model, which exempted both the armed forces and the police from the scheme.

He regretted that in adopting the same model, which brought the police under the Nigerian Pension scheme, the military and other intelligence agencies were exempted.

“Unfortunately operating under the current pension scheme has been both unpalatable and regrettable for the retirees of the Nigerian Police Force,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kano Emir, many passengers escape death as Abuja-bound Max Air develops engine failure

Posted on Author Reporter

  Many air passengers, including the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, escaped death by whiskers as Kano-Abuja Max Air aircraft developed engine failure, 10 minutes after take-off from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA). The Max Air plane with the number VM1645 which was slated for take-off 1.30 pm had about a 30minutes delay. […]
News

Bilateral cooperation needed to combat regional security threats –IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has underscored the urgent need for bilateral cooperation in Africa, as part of measures to tackle threats to regional security. The IGP gave the charge, Tuesday, at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/Cooperation Agreement between the Nigeria Police and their Sierra Leonean counterparts, at […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity-inspired schools closure: North, time bomb waiting to explode –Vice Chancellors, ASUU

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Steve Uzoechi, Dan Atori, Igbeaku Orji, and Regina Otokpa

…region will become more fertile ground for recruiting terrorists, bandits …Nigeria will be adversely affected in the long run Since the wave of kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransom, many state authorities, including those in Kano, Yobe, Niger, and Zamfara, have ordered the closure of schools. With this frightening situation, some Vice Chancellors, officials of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica