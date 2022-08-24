Reps order NEPZA to refund N13.3bn to govt

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority, (NEPZA) to pay to the Federal Government the sum of N13.3 billion unremitted revenue funds.

The House Ad-hoc Committee on Unclaimed Government Funds, led by Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom), gave the directive at its resumed sitting in Abuja. The committee also asked NEPZA to provide copies of validated receipts of financial transactions including its remittances to government

On his presentation before the ad hoc committee, the Director of Finance and Administration, NEPZA, Mr. Oyesola Oyekunle insisted that the agency was not in any way indebted to the government as all revenues generated over time have been paid to the government up to date.

Oyekunle, however, contradicted himself when he told the lawmakers that since NEPZA is not fully funded, it remits only 25 per cent generated revenue to government and has paid N3.93 billion to the government, making it to be up to date in payment between the periods under review, which is the year 2000 to date.

