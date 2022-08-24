News

Reps order NEPZA to refund N13.3bn to govt

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority, (NEPZA) to pay to the Federal Government the sum of N13.3 billion unremitted revenue funds.

 

The House Ad-hoc Committee on Unclaimed Government Funds, led by Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom), gave the directive at its resumed sitting in Abuja. The committee also asked NEPZA to provide copies of validated receipts of financial transactions including its remittances to government

 

On his presentation before the ad hoc committee, the Director of Finance and Administration, NEPZA, Mr. Oyesola Oyekunle insisted that the agency was not in any way indebted to the government as all revenues generated over time have been paid to the government up to date.

 

Oyekunle, however, contradicted himself when he told the lawmakers that since NEPZA is not fully funded, it remits only 25 per cent generated revenue to government and has paid N3.93 billion to the government, making it to be up to date in payment between the periods under review, which is the year 2000 to date.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Navy neutralises unspecified number of gunmen in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a bloody Saturday for some gunmen in Anambra State as men of the Nigerian Navy stationed at Navy Junction, Awaka, neutralised them in a gun duel. The gunmen, travelling in a red Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number NSH 248 AE, according to the video recording of the incident, were all allegedly […]
News Top Stories

Buhari approves N6.25 billion to set-up ranches in Katsina

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has approved the sum of N6.25 billion for Katsina State government to set up ranches in the state. This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu. As a measure to control and abolish itinerary herding of cows leading to constant clashes between farmers […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,689 new recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total number of discharged cases crossed the 35,000 mark on Friday with 1,689 new patients confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for August 14, bringing the country’s current total to 35,998. However, according to the NCDC, out of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica