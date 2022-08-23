News

Reps order NEPZA to refund N13.3bn to govt

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Tuesday directed the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority, (NEPZA) to pay to the Federal Government the sum of N13.3 billion unremitted revenue funds.

The House Ad-hoc Committee on Unclaimed Government Funds, led by Hon. Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom), gave the directive at its resumed sitting in Abuja.

The committee also asked NEPZA to provide copies of validated receipts of financial transactions including its remittances to government

On his presentation before the ad hoc committee, the Director of Finance and Administration, NEPZA, Mr. Oyesola Oyekunle insisted that the agency was not in any way indebted to the government as all revenues generated over time have been paid to the government up to date.

Oyekunle, however, contradicted himself when he told the lawmakers that since NEPZA is not fully funded, it remits only 25 per cent generated revenue to government and has paid N3.93 billion to the government, making it to be up to date in payment between the periods under review, which is the year 2000 to date.

According to the director, the agency operates under a circular issued by the ministry of finance and not stipulated extant financial laws as expected by the committee hence the remittance percentage to government

The lawmakers insisted that the N13.3 billion arrived at was calculated based on the 80 per cent revenue remittance provisions to government as contained in the financial act and not based on the circular.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

