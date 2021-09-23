News

Reps, others stranded at Kano airport

Members of the House of Representatives in the National Assembly were yesterday left stranded at the Kano International Airport by Azman Airline without anyone attending to them. The lawmakers boarded Azman Airline for an official assignment with the committee on petroleum (upstream) and Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and waited for hours unattended to for a flight that was scheduled to take off at 12:30pm but was shifted to 2:30pm and then to 6pm and was moved to 9:45pm and again moved to 12:15pm.

As at the time of filing this report, no official of the airline was on ground to address passengers. Speaking to journalists on the matter, the House spokesman, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, expressed worry that airline operators especially Azman airline have resolved to treat Nigerians without respect, which was against the consumer protection law of the country where if a passenger is delayed for two hours, the operators should reach out to their passengers.

He said: “It is important the people we represent know where we are and the National Assembly knows we are still stranded here and as we speak to you nobody is at the counter to address us, not even the manager.” Kalu who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers expressed concern that this is what the ordinary Nigerians pass through on daily basis while travelling. He said: “We just came out to see the manager and other members are still inside.”

