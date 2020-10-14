Reps pass 2021 Budget for second reading, commit to appropriations c’ttee

The N13.082 trillion Appropriation Bill, 2021 Wednesday passed through second reading in the House of Representatives.

Recall that the House commenced debate on the bill on Tuesday, where several members spoke on the proposed law.

Opening the debate on Wednesday, Hon. Mohammed Wudil (APC, Kano) praised the spirit and letters of the budget but called for more emphasis on the provision of robust policies that would ensure mass employment creation, as the high level of unemployment is a direct cause of the very high poverty level.

He queried the meagre funds allocated for skill development and employment creation.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in his comments commended the president saying the budget reflects many inputs from the legislative agenda of the House.

Hon. Yusuf Sununu (APC, Kebbi) commended the House of Representatives for its proactivity during the COVID-19 pandemic that ensured the country was not engulfed by the virus as is the case in many other countries.

He called for improved provisions of allocated funds for education and health in the budget which should reflect what is the minimum percentage recognized internationally.

Sununu advocated for the application of more funds to ensure national measures for disaster preparedness and management are maintained as a normal living standard.

Chairman of the Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) stated that he viewed the budget estimates as one of hardship for Nigerians.

He queried such components as the emphasis of the transport ministry on the only provision of railway lines to the detriment of other parts of the sector.

