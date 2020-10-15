Reps pass 2021 Budget for second reading

The N13.082 trillion 2021 Appropriation Bill passed through second reading in the House of Representatives yesterday. The House commenced debate on the bill on Tuesday, where several members spoke on the proposed law. Opening the debate on Wednesday, Hon. Mohammed Wudil (APC, Kano) praised the spirit and letters of the budget, but called for more emphasis on the provision of robust policies that would ensure mass employment creation, as the high level of unemployment is a direct cause of the very high poverty level.

He queried the meagre funds allocated for skill development and employment creation. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, in his comments, commended the president, saying the budget reflects many inputs from the legislative agenda of the House. Hon. Yusuf Sununu (APC, Kebbi) commended the House for its proactivity during the COVID-19 pandemic that ensured the country was not engulfed by the virus as is the case in many other countries. He called for improved provisions of allocated funds for education and health in the budget which should reflect what is the minimum percentage recognized internationally.

Sununu advocated for the application of more funds to ensure national measures for disaster preparedness and management are maintained as a normal living standard. Chairman of the committee on treaties, protocols and agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP Delta), stated that he viewed the budget estimates as one of hardship for Nigerians. He queried such components as the emphasis of the Transport Ministry on the only provision of railway lines to the detriment of other parts of the sector.

Ossai expressed concern at the lack of provision of funds directly channelled to alleviate the economic hardship the youth are facing which should help douse the frustration and anger the youth are expressing very loudly in the country now. Ossai called on members of the House in committees to use their good conscience and patriotic spirit to ensure they pass a budget that will indeed provide economic recovery for Nigerians. In his debate, Hon. Chawai Mukhtar (APC, Kaduna) commended the capital provided for critical infrastructures such as roads, works and housing. He also expressed hope that there will be prompt releases for MDAs of government to hit the ground running, especially as the country is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also commended the youth initiative in the budget as well as the funds aimed at strengthening the health sector, as the pandemic had exposed the lapses in the health sector of several countries. The bill was subsequently passed and committed to the relevant committees.

