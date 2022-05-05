News

Reps pass anti-terrorism, money laundering bills, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…adjourn till May 24

The House of Representatives Wednesday passed five critical bills The bills, four of which relate to terrorism, money laundering and proceeds from crimes, were passed at the resumed sitting of the lower chamber. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over the session, said the bills amended existing Acts to bring them in tandem with international best practices.

The bills are: “A bill for an Act to repeal the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013, and enact the Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Bill, 2022 to provide for an effective, unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the detection, prevention, prohibition, prosecution and punishment of Acts of terrorism, terrorism financing, proliferation and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in Nigeria; and for related matters.

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and enact the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022 to provide comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the prevention and prohibition of money laundering in Nigeria, establish the special control unit under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; and for related matters. “A Bill for an Act to Provide Framework for the Support, Management and Protection of Witnesses who Provide Information, Evidence or any other Assistance to Law Enforcement Agencies during Inquiries, Investigations or Prosecution; and for Related Matters.

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Public Complaints Commission Act, Cap. P37, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact the Public Complaints Commission Bill, 2022 for establishment of the Public Complaints Commission with wide powers to inquire into complaints by members of public concerning the administrative actions of any public authority and companies or their officials and provide legal framework for making public interest; and for related matters. “A bill for an Act to make comprehensive provision for seizure, confiscation, forfeiture and management of properties reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activities and for related matters.” Meanwhile, the House has adjourned sitting until May 24 to enable lawmakers participate in their party primaries.

 

News Top Stories

APC membership revalidation: Oshiomhole is a constitution violator –Shuaibu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Adewumi Ademiju, Uchenna Inya

●Those condemning exercise are criminals –Ex-minister, Shittu A former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North, Senator Lawal Shuiabu, and a former Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, yesterday descended hard on the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over his position on the party’s ongoing membership revalidation […]
News

5 Things You Must Consider While Buying Drumsticks According to Diemond Star

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Diemond Star is one of the fastest growing drumstick brands in the United States, and for good reason. They create superior drumsticks that can blow away the competition. Here are some reasons that you should switch out your old sticks for a pair of Diemond Star Drumsticks. They absorb shock. The company’s drumsticks are made […]
News

I’m not eying Plateau South Senatorial seat – ITF DG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ntung Ari has disowned printed campaign posters suggesting that he is eying the Senate seat of Plateau South in the 2023 general elections. Ari while briefing journalists on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre Jos, described his posters printed by […]

