Reps pass anti-terrorism, money laundering bills, others

The House of Representatives Wednesday passed five critical bills The bills, four of which relate to terrorism, money laundering and proceeds from crimes, were passed at the resumed sitting of the lower chamber. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over the session, said the bills amended existing Acts to bring them in tandem with international best practices.

The bills are: “A bill for an Act to repeal the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013, and enact the Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Bill, 2022 to provide for an effective, unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the detection, prevention, prohibition, prosecution and punishment of Acts of terrorism, terrorism financing, proliferation and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in Nigeria; and for related matters.

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and enact the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022 to provide comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the prevention and prohibition of money laundering in Nigeria, establish the special control unit under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; and for related matters. “A Bill for an Act to Provide Framework for the Support, Management and Protection of Witnesses who Provide Information, Evidence or any other Assistance to Law Enforcement Agencies during Inquiries, Investigations or Prosecution; and for Related Matters.

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Public Complaints Commission Act, Cap. P37, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact the Public Complaints Commission Bill, 2022 for establishment of the Public Complaints Commission with wide powers to inquire into complaints by members of public concerning the administrative actions of any public authority and companies or their officials and provide legal framework for making public interest; and for related matters. “A bill for an Act to make comprehensive provision for seizure, confiscation, forfeiture and management of properties reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activities and for related matters.” Meanwhile, the House has adjourned sitting until May 24 to enable lawmakers participate in their party primaries.

