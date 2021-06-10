News

Reps pass bill for establishment of Naval Varsity

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to make the Nigeria Navy University known as Admiralty University, a conventional university. Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, said the passage of the bill into law will grant the institution full legal status to operate without any hindrance. Leading a debate on the bill, Gagdi said: “This bill seeks to establish the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa, as a conventional university with selected programmes, limited and focused faculties to promote scholarship, research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, and provide an opportunity of acquiring a higher and liberal education in Nigeria.” He said the university will offer courses in military policy, logistics and strategy, basic and applied sciences and arts, engineering, environmental and social sciences, education, agriculture, medical sciences, and any other field of study approvedbythe senate of the university.

