Reps pass bill to establish Maritime Security Fund

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund and other matters related thereto (2020). Leading debate on the bill at the plenary, sponsor of the bill, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau), said the essence of the bill was to provide for the establishment of a special fund for training and retraining of naval personnel for optimum productivity.

He said the bill was also intended to provide funding for equipment and machineries that would aid the seamless protection of our waterways by the Nigerian Navy, thereby guaranteeingarobusteconomic development of the country. Gagdi, chairman of the House Committee on Navy, maintained that since the mainstay of the Nigerian economy, oil, was majorly sourced and moved through the waterways, “while the largest chunk of our import and export of other goods are carried out through the seas.”

Like this: Like Loading...