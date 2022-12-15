News Top Stories

Reps pass bill to restrict foreign vessels from Nigerian coastal trade

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to restrict foreign vessels on Nigerian waters and allow only the carriers owned by Nigerians to participate in coastal trade (Cabotage). The House explained that the passage would reposition the maritime sector to maximise its potential in the country. In March 2021, the lawmakers passed the bill seeking an amendment to the existing Cabotage Act to promote the development of indigenous tonnage and also establish a Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund CVFF). The latest passage followed the adoption of a report on the bill’s clauses laid by the Chairman of the Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration Lynda Ikpeazu.

According to her, the bill aims to address the challenges of the current Cabotage regime by adequately and effectively developing and protecting the rights of Nigerians to dominate in the area of the commercial transport of goods and services within Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways. The bill draft shows that Clause 4 introduces a new Section 3b. This new Section 3b (2) expressly provides for the delegation of the powers of the minister to the administering agency to expedite efficient management of the day-today administration of the cabotage system. Ikpeazu said: “Clause 7, on its part, effectively amends Section 22(5) of the Principal Act by expanding the Act’s coverage with regards to vessels that require registration. This is to ensure that specific vessels carrying out commercial activities within our maritime domain are adequately covered.

Clauses 9, 10, 11 and 12 amend Sections 35, 36, 37 and 40 of the Principal Act by increasing the penalties for the contravention of specific provisions. “Clause 13 amends Section 42 of the Principal Act by expanding the scope and purpose of the Cabotage Vessel and Financing Fund such that the purpose of the Fund, currently limited to ‘indigenous ship acquisition’, will now also cover shipbuilding, ship repair, and capacity development, thereby opening up access to funding and more avenues for indigenous participation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NITT, ABG Group to float 15,000 luxury buses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…create 250,000 jobs via PPP The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria is partnering with ABG Nationwide Unity Transport (NUT) Company to float 15,000 luxury buses to improve road transport system in the country. The tripartite agreement which involves the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) is expected to create 250,000 jobs through […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Govt, traditional rulers’ collaboration critical –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that collaboration between government and traditional rulers was critical at the face of insecurity challenges currently plaguing the country.   Osinbajo stated this on Saturday in Delta State where he paid a courtesy visit to the Ovwie of Ovwie Kingdom, HRH Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejawan Sideso and the Olu of […]
News

Group to FG: Plan to borrow N11trn, spend N3.36trn on fuel subsidy insensitive

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

The Socio-political group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex youth organisation in the South East geopolitical zone, has raised the alarm over plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow another N11 trillion to finance the 2023 budget. The group said its concern is borne out the reality of repayment plan for monies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica