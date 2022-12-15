Reps pass bill to restrict foreign vessels from Nigerian coastal trade

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to restrict foreign vessels on Nigerian waters and allow only the carriers owned by Nigerians to participate in coastal trade (Cabotage). The House explained that the passage would reposition the maritime sector to maximise its potential in the country. In March 2021, the lawmakers passed the bill seeking an amendment to the existing Cabotage Act to promote the development of indigenous tonnage and also establish a Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund CVFF). The latest passage followed the adoption of a report on the bill’s clauses laid by the Chairman of the Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration Lynda Ikpeazu.

According to her, the bill aims to address the challenges of the current Cabotage regime by adequately and effectively developing and protecting the rights of Nigerians to dominate in the area of the commercial transport of goods and services within Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways. The bill draft shows that Clause 4 introduces a new Section 3b. This new Section 3b (2) expressly provides for the delegation of the powers of the minister to the administering agency to expedite efficient management of the day-today administration of the cabotage system. Ikpeazu said: “Clause 7, on its part, effectively amends Section 22(5) of the Principal Act by expanding the Act’s coverage with regards to vessels that require registration. This is to ensure that specific vessels carrying out commercial activities within our maritime domain are adequately covered.

Clauses 9, 10, 11 and 12 amend Sections 35, 36, 37 and 40 of the Principal Act by increasing the penalties for the contravention of specific provisions. “Clause 13 amends Section 42 of the Principal Act by expanding the scope and purpose of the Cabotage Vessel and Financing Fund such that the purpose of the Fund, currently limited to ‘indigenous ship acquisition’, will now also cover shipbuilding, ship repair, and capacity development, thereby opening up access to funding and more avenues for indigenous participation.”

