News Top Stories

Reps pass Customs, FIRS 2021 budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…approve $1.5bn, N995m FG’s loan request

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed the 2021 appropriation bill for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). While the Customs’ budget was N1.678 trillion, that of the FIRS was put at N216.6 billion. Both were passed in the committee on supply at the plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. Out of the N1.678 trillion, the Nigeria Customs Service expected revenue is from the seven per cent collections, and 60 per cent from the comprehensive Import Suspension Scheme (CISS) amounting to N 257.183 billion out of which N99.719 billion is for personnel cost, while the sum of N19.530 billion is for overhead cost and N137.933 billion for capital cost of the Nigeria Customs Service for the year ending 31, December 2021. The NCS had proposed N1.465 trillion, but the House increased it to Nl.678 trillion, saying “the target for 2021 fiscal year was less than N1.562 trillion collected in 2020 by NCS.

The expanded excisable item includes carbonated drinks, reduction of levy on new vehicles and devaluation of naira that will increase the volume of money collected in naira. According to the details, “seven percent cost of collection for 2021 of N111.573 billion being projected revenue available to the service was approved for the Nigeria Customs Service; “That the two per cent VAT share for 2021 of NCS from N375 billion, which is N7.5 billion available to the service is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service.

“That the 60 per cent share of Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) N47.007 billion for the 2021 intervention fund from the (CISS) is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service. “That the Retained Earnings of N91.101 billion is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service for 2021 fiscal year.

“That the total Personnel Cost of N99.719 billion is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service for 2021 fiscal year. “That the total Overhead Cost of N19.530 billion is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service for the 2021 fiscal year. “That the total Capital Cost of N137.933 billion is approved for Nigeria Customs Service for the 2021 fiscal year. “That the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN should, as a matter of urgency, procure the four scanners for Nigeria Customs Service from the best scanner manufacturers either from Germany or America, but not China-made scanners.

“For the FIRS, out of the N216.646 billion approved, the sum of N107.521 billion is for Personnel Cost, while the sum of N 56.469 billion is for Overhead Cost, and the sum of N 52.655 billion is for Capital Project of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the year ending December 31, 2021.” Also yesterday, the House approved $1.5 billion and N995 million external loan requests from the Federal Government for critical priority projects.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG excludes foreign firms from contracts below N5bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, declared that contracts of N5 billion and below would no longer be awarded to any foreign firm in the country. This is a deliberate design to patronise the indigenous firms in line with the planned local content laws in the country.   Making the declaration during an interface with the National […]
News

Thousands protest Myanmar coup after night of fear, security patrols

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Myanmar’s major cities for a ninth straight day of anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday, after a fearful night as residents formed patrols and the army rolled back laws protecting freedoms. Engineering students marched through downtown Yangon, the biggest city, wearing white and carrying placards demanding the release […]
News

CJN inaugurates new PCA, Justice Mensem

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday inaugurated a substantive President for the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, with a charge to maintain the credibility of the appellate court. The CJN, who performed the inauguration at the Supreme Court, challenged the new president to live up to expectations by maintaining […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica