Reps pass Customs, FIRS 2021 budget

…approve $1.5bn, N995m FG’s loan request

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed the 2021 appropriation bill for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). While the Customs’ budget was N1.678 trillion, that of the FIRS was put at N216.6 billion. Both were passed in the committee on supply at the plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. Out of the N1.678 trillion, the Nigeria Customs Service expected revenue is from the seven per cent collections, and 60 per cent from the comprehensive Import Suspension Scheme (CISS) amounting to N 257.183 billion out of which N99.719 billion is for personnel cost, while the sum of N19.530 billion is for overhead cost and N137.933 billion for capital cost of the Nigeria Customs Service for the year ending 31, December 2021. The NCS had proposed N1.465 trillion, but the House increased it to Nl.678 trillion, saying “the target for 2021 fiscal year was less than N1.562 trillion collected in 2020 by NCS.

The expanded excisable item includes carbonated drinks, reduction of levy on new vehicles and devaluation of naira that will increase the volume of money collected in naira. According to the details, “seven percent cost of collection for 2021 of N111.573 billion being projected revenue available to the service was approved for the Nigeria Customs Service; “That the two per cent VAT share for 2021 of NCS from N375 billion, which is N7.5 billion available to the service is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service.

“That the 60 per cent share of Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) N47.007 billion for the 2021 intervention fund from the (CISS) is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service. “That the Retained Earnings of N91.101 billion is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service for 2021 fiscal year.

“That the total Personnel Cost of N99.719 billion is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service for 2021 fiscal year. “That the total Overhead Cost of N19.530 billion is approved for the Nigeria Customs Service for the 2021 fiscal year. “That the total Capital Cost of N137.933 billion is approved for Nigeria Customs Service for the 2021 fiscal year. “That the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN should, as a matter of urgency, procure the four scanners for Nigeria Customs Service from the best scanner manufacturers either from Germany or America, but not China-made scanners.

“For the FIRS, out of the N216.646 billion approved, the sum of N107.521 billion is for Personnel Cost, while the sum of N 56.469 billion is for Overhead Cost, and the sum of N 52.655 billion is for Capital Project of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the year ending December 31, 2021.” Also yesterday, the House approved $1.5 billion and N995 million external loan requests from the Federal Government for critical priority projects.

Like this: Like Loading...