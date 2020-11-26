News

Reps pass N189.512bn 2020 FCT budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading the N189.512billion appropriation bill of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2020 fiscal year.

It is titled: “A bill for an act to authorise issue from the Federal Capital Territory Administration Statutory Revenue Fund of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Account the total sum of N189,512,094,100.00 (One hundred and eighty– nine billion, five hundred and twelve million, ninety– four thousand, one hundred naira) only of which the sum of N71,898,469,314.00 (Seventy–one billion, eight hundred and ninety–eight million, four hundred and sixty–nine thousand, three hundred and fourteen naira) only, is for personnel costs; and the sum of N55,691,319,788.00 (Fifty– five billion, six hundred and ninety–one million, seven hundred and eighty–eight naira) only, is for overhead cost; while the balance of N61,922,304,998. 00 (Sixty– one billion, nine hundred and twenty–two million, three hundred and four thousand, nine hundred and ninety–eight naira) only is for capital projects; for the service of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the financial year commencing from 1 January and ending on 31 December, 2020”.

Leading debate on the bill, House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, stated that the appropriation bill seeks to redress such challenges that were not envisaged in the initial appropriation Act, such as the real and present socio-economic challenges brought about by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Vaccine alone cannot defeat Coronavirus, UN chief warns

Posted on Author Reporter

  UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that vaccines alone cannot defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Guterres gave the warning at a news conference in New York on Wednesday ahead of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week starting on Monday. “Many pin their hopes on a vaccine, but let’s be clear – there is […]
News

Beirut blast: Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colors in show of support

Posted on Author Reporter

  The red, white and cedar green of the Lebanese flag were lit up over a Tel Aviv square on Wednesday in a rare show of Israeli solidarity with Beirut as it reels from a devastating explosion. Israel has been in a technical state of war with Lebanon for generations, and it deems the country’s […]
News

Lagos East: Forum seeks replacement of Osinowo, Buraimoh with indigenes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wale Elegbede An association of Lagos State Indigenes, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, has called on two major political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that Lagos Indigenes were elected as their candidates in the forthcoming by-elections for the Lagos East Senatorial seat and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: