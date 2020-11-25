News

Reps pass N189.512bn 2020 FCT budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading the N189.512 billion appropriation bill of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2020 fiscal year.
It is titled “A bill for an act to authorise issue from the Federal Capital Territory Administration Statutory Revenue Fund of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Account the total sum of N189,512,094,100.00 (One hundred and eighty–nine billion, five hundred and twelve million, ninety–four thousand, one hundred naira) only of which the sum of N71,898,469,314.00 (Seventy–one billion, eight hundred and ninety–eight million, four hundred and sixty–nine thousand, three hundred and fourteen maira) only, is for personnel costs; and the sum of N55,691,319,788.00 (Fifty–five billion, six hundred and ninety–one million, seven hundred and eighty–eight naira) only, is for overhead cost; while the balance of N61,922,304,998. 00 (Sixty–one billion, nine hundred and twenty–two million, three hundred and four thousand, nine hundred and ninety–eight naira) only is for capital projects; for the service of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the financial year commencing from 1 January and ending on 31 December, 2020”.
Leading debate on the bill, House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa stated that the appropriation bill seeks to redress such challenges that were not envisaged in the initial appropriation Act, such as the real and present socioeconomic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the bill will enable the Federal Capital Territory to discharge its due responsibility fully and effectively.
The bill was voted for, passed for second reading and referred to the House Committee on FCT for further legislative scrutiny.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obasi: Igbo presidency’ll resolve Nigeria’s socio-economic, political problems

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A former Deputy National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, yesterday said solution to Nigeria problems was Igbo presidency. Obasi said Igbo President was what the country needed, pleading that the region be allowed to produce the next president in 2023. Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi […]
News Top Stories

Orderlies’ withdrawal: Senators desert NASS for fear of attack

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The 2021 budget defence at the National Assembly is facing serious jeopardy, following the disappearance of most of the senators from the legislative complex to conduct the exercise.   The Senate had adjourned plenary till November 24, to enable the standing committees carry out the 2021 Budget defence with the various ministries, departments and agencies […]
News

US coronavirus death toll passes 200,000

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The US coronavirus death toll has passed 200,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).   More than 6.8 million people are known to have been infected in the US, more than in any other country, reports the BBC.   The milestone comes amid an increase in cases in a number of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: