Reps pass N189.512bn 2020 FCT budget

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading the N189.512 billion appropriation bill of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2020 fiscal year.

It is titled “A bill for an act to authorise issue from the Federal Capital Territory Administration Statutory Revenue Fund of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Account the total sum of N189,512,094,100.00 (One hundred and eighty–nine billion, five hundred and twelve million, ninety–four thousand, one hundred naira) only of which the sum of N71,898,469,314.00 (Seventy–one billion, eight hundred and ninety–eight million, four hundred and sixty–nine thousand, three hundred and fourteen maira) only, is for personnel costs; and the sum of N55,691,319,788.00 (Fifty–five billion, six hundred and ninety–one million, seven hundred and eighty–eight naira) only, is for overhead cost; while the balance of N61,922,304,998. 00 (Sixty–one billion, nine hundred and twenty–two million, three hundred and four thousand, nine hundred and ninety–eight naira) only is for capital projects; for the service of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the financial year commencing from 1 January and ending on 31 December, 2020”.

Leading debate on the bill, House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa stated that the appropriation bill seeks to redress such challenges that were not envisaged in the initial appropriation Act, such as the real and present socioeconomic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the bill will enable the Federal Capital Territory to discharge its due responsibility fully and effectively.

The bill was voted for, passed for second reading and referred to the House Committee on FCT for further legislative scrutiny.

Like this: Like Loading...