Reps pass state police bill

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the bills seeking to create state police and other state security services.

This bill seeks to excise Item 45 (Police and other government security services) from the Exclusive Legislative List and place same on the Concurrent Legislative List to give allowance for different state governments to legislate on security matters, which will effectively give state governments powers to establish state police.

Sponsor of the bill, Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom), while leading the debate its general principles noted that the federal structuring of security does not encourage community policing or localisation of policing.

“Recruitment and subsequent deployment of police officers in their local area is one of the major ways of curbing crime.

Such officers understand the area, terrain, language, behaviour and attitude of the people he or she is policing,” he said.

According to Onofiok, the primary responsibility of every government all over the world is to protect and preserve the lives and properties of its citizens and to maintain law and order.

