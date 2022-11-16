News

Reps petition EFCC over N6.5bn assets owed FG

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the lease of governmentowned assets yesterday resolved to write to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) over the unrecovered assets of the federal government amounting to N6.5 billion in the hands of private companies.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Daniel Asuquo disclosed this at its investigation yesterday. The committee also demanded a detailed record of all the leased assets owned by the federal government in ministries, departments and agencies from the Infrastructural Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC). It equally requested from theFederalProduceInspectors Directorateadetailedreportof the charges on fumigation of warehouses containers and loading depotson agricultural produceinspectedbythedirectorateintermsof amount, beneficiary and utilisation.

Thecommitteehadearlier directed that all invited agencies were to appear before the panel with any form of lease, concession, rent, service contract, Joint venture, management and operating contract, and other types of PPP arrangements made with the concessionaires.

 

