Reps probe $36.1m loan, $1.5m grant for Auditor – General

The House of Representatives yesterday said it was investigating the $36.1 million and $1.5 million alleged grant obtained to finance the operations of the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) in the 2020 Appropriation Act. Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this in Abuja during the investigative hearing into the petition on underfunding of the oAuGF by the Budget Office of the Federation.

A member of the committee, Hon. Mark Gbillah, in his contribution, argued that: “it is disingenuous for your office in our government to subject such an important agency to have to start to look for funding in form of a loan which you say you considered that in allocating funds to them. So obviously, you do not allocate any more fund because you feel there’s a loan for them that can be accessed.” According to him: “Is that proper? I do not believe that is proper, and I think that fundamentally that is the issue.

“Since you are still saying that it was indicated in the MTEF but not in the budget, is that what we are supposed to be the standard not the budget proposal? Because like you rightly pointed out now, when you bring the MTEF to the parliament, you put this in a general explanation not in the specifics. But here you have specifically indicated that there is this amount at the disposal of the Auditor General for the Federation to use as a loan

