Reps probe alleged N20bn fraud at NNPC

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the allegedconversion of N20 billion by staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited. (NNPCL). The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Hafiz Kawu (APC, Kano) attheplenarypresided over by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila. Presenting the motion, the lawmaker informed that staff of the Company are reported to have diverted the said money in the guise of consultancy fees paid to its consultants (names with- held).

Heexplainedthatthesaid over twenty billion naira diverted by staff of the NNPC is part of monies meant for payment of taxes to state governments in the country. He expressed worry that at a time the Federal Government was doing its best to fight corruption; an agency of government would criminally convert resources that could provide infrastructure into personal use of staff. The lawmaker said it was properfortheHousetoinvestigate the matter and locate the facts on order to nip such practices into the bud. While adopting the motion without opposition, the House urged the ad hoc committee to submit its report within four weeks.

