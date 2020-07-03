Reps probe alleged secret accounts at NPA

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Finance and Ports and Harbours to probe the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over a secret bank account allegedly operated by the agency in a commercial bank for the collection of revenue from vessels.

This decision followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Kolawale Lawal (APM, Ogun) at yesterday’s plenary on the “ need to investigate the alleged illegal secret bank account opened by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Unity Bank from vessels “.

In his lead debate, he informed the House that a whistleblower recently claimed to have informed the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) about the existence of a secret account allegedly operated by the NPA in Unity Bank to collect revenue generated from sea vessels. Lawal noted that the whistleblower alleged that the sum of $1,034, 516,000 is kept in the said account, contrary to extant financial regulations for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). According to Lawal, the “NPA in response to the these allegations admitted it operates an account with Unity Bank PLC Lagos Branch …With a total sum of $1,057,772,03 as of 4th December 2019 but denied the sum of $1,034,515,000.03 as alleged by the Whistleblower.”

He said the NPA further admitted that the bank account in question, “had not been operated since 27th August, 2010 due to Garnishee Order given by the Federal High Court which was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court eight years after in the case of Aminu Ibrahim & Co VS Nigerian Ports Authority (Suit No. FHC/L/CS/ 582/ 2010)”.

